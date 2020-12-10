Luz – Call to Urgent Conversion

St. Michael the Archangel to on December 5th, 2020:

Dearly beloved People of God: In the name of the Most Holy Trinity and of our Queen and Mother, I bless you.

I come to call you to urgent conversion out of love for the Holy Trinity and for Our and your Queen and Mother, desiring Eternal Salvation and not the soul’s perdition in the eternal fire. I stand with my sword held high in defense of the faithful people, but I do not violate human will. I pity those who do not want to be defended and make no effort to change the course of their lives, work and action.

I come to call you to the mission to which each one of you has been assigned by Divine Will. Continue being obedient to the Divine Will in the place where it has led you. Return to the Divine Will for the good of your soul and in order to help your brothers and sisters. Human pride and arrogance are part of the creature’s ego that you must convert so that it would not fight against you, but rather help you and make your path easier. You must remain faithful in your quest, thirsting for Divine Love, and repay it for everything that it constantly offers you. You need to find the Peace that is only enjoyed by souls who are truly on the way to conversion; train your thoughts and tame your mind so that you would strive to resemble Our Queen and Mother.

What lamentation rises up from the flames of hell from those who used to attend Holy Mass daily and committed sacrilege by receiving communion in a state of sin! How many who devoted themselves to judging their brothers and sisters are groaning in hell because of the predominance of pride and envy that poisoned them from within! People of God, be careful in your works and action …!

Beware of the Pharisees! Great events are continuing to occur at this time when humanity is living in Tribulation. Man has separated himself from the Most Holy Trinity and from Our Queen and Mother: he does not love, does not forgive. It is the desire of our King and Lord that a worldwide Triduum be offered to our and your Mother of Guadalupe, and that on December 12th you would consecrate yourselves to her under this title, particularly consecrating the Mexican people, handed over to Satan by some of their representatives. It is very important for humanity to unite so that, thanks to the prayer of the children of God with due spiritual preparation, this beloved people would be liberated from the oppression of the Devil.

People who are loved and protected by Our and your Mother of Guadalupe: Bear in mind that where the Queen and Mother appears, the Devil acts with forceful oppression. People of Mexico, our Queen and Mother loves and blesses you… This form of Invocation causes the stars to be imprinted upon the Vault of Heaven, illuminating it and telling humankind to prepare for the arrival of a celestial body that will keep humanity in general in suspense. A form of invocation that speaks, sings of, and shows the Angel of Peace who will come to Earth to help the faithful people in times of atrocious persecution.

Pray, People of God, pray. Many tectonic faults have been activated by the influence of the Sun and of celestial bodies that are approaching the Earth, allowing underwater volcanoes to appear with a great roar.

Pray, People of God, pray and offer up. Spain will be stirred up and suffer: its soil will shake. France will be severely shaken. Holland will weep at the earthquake.

Pray, People of God, pray for Puerto Rico: it will weep and suffer, it will be forcefully shaken.

Pray, People of God, pray for Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Guatemala: the land will be severely shaken.

Man has spilt the evil that he commits over the Earth, and it has already awakened, paving the way for the suffering of humanity. Prepare yourselves, do not remain deaf to My Word… Prepare yourselves spiritually and do not forget the food that Our Queen and Mother has given to sustain you during shortages, without forgetting food that you can preserve, knowing that Heaven assists the faithful.

Do not fear: fear immobilizes the creature. Keep the faith at all times. Divine help will be present.

As Prince of the Heavenly Armies I defend and bless you. Who is like God? There is none like God!

Hail Mary most pure, conceived without sin

Hail Mary most pure, conceived without sin

Hail Mary most pure, conceived without sin