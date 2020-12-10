Pedro – This is the Right Time

Our Lady Queen of Peace to on December 8th, 2020:

Dear children, I am the Immaculate Conception. I ask you to turn away from sin, for my Son Jesus loves you and awaits you with open arms. Do not allow the devil to deceive you. You are the Lord’s and you should follow and serve Him alone. Sin leads you away from the Lord and destroys you spiritually. Repent. Seek the Mercy of My Jesus through the Sacrament of Confession. Let yourself be led by the Lord’s Hands. Tell everyone that God is making haste and that this is the right time for the great return to His Grace. Do not depart from prayer. Only through the power of prayer can you walk the road to holiness, facing all obstacles. Courage. I am your Mother and I have come from Heaven to call you to conversion. Do not retreat. Take care of your spiritual life. Difficult times will come for those who love and defend the truth. Many will retreat out of fear, but those who remain faithful to the end will be proclaimed Blessed of the Father. Onward without fear. Tomorrow will be better for the righteous. This is the message that I give you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity. Thank you for having allowed Me to gather you here once more. I bless you in the name of the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit. Amen. Be at peace.