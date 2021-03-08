Luz de Maria – The Sun Will Change

St. Michael the Archangel to on March 4th, 2021:

Beloved People of God: Receive the blessing that comes from my faithfulness to the Most Holy Trinity. Our Queen and Mother of Heaven and earth keeps you under her maternal mantle. You do not remain alone: Divine Protection is active in each one of you, for which being in the State of Grace is necessary.



Humanity finds itself on the brink of chaos, with the Earth being threatened by various bodies coming from Space and which have an influence on the climate, on volcanoes, on the earth’s tectonic faults, on the human body and on animals. Those who have lived in affluence and financial security have now come to experience the fragility of the economy and the destructibility of the Earth.



You see the Sun splendidly radiating its light in the sky: like everything in Creation, it is stirred up and is emanating magnetic storms and coronal mass ejections due to its eruptions. The Sun will change and you will experience what happens given a change, such as the one at this moment. The Earth’s magnetic field will weaken until communication and electrical networks are shut down, with a very strong volcanic eruption at the same time.



Repent now! Be reconciled and convert without departing from the truth again, because everything that has been announced to you will be fulfilled, and each person will bear the weight of the coming trials for humanity. This will be when you feel lost and abandoned, not by the Divinity, nor by the Queen and Mother of Heaven and Earth, but by yourselves who have not obeyed. (Rom 5:10 ) Creatures of little faith! You need to remain firm on the path. Faith must keep you on your feet, without doubting. If you doubt, the Devil will bring you down and sift you. (1 Peter 5:9) Every human being has their mission to fulfill on Earth and it is time for you to take it seriously.

Keep in mind that the time is coming when, given the haste of the world elite to keep humanity under their control, the requirements for travelling from one country to another will be impossible for the faithful children of God to meet. Do not panic: every child of God will be protected where they are. To each refuge of the Sacred Hearts will come those people who have to come; in the same way, homes consecrated to the Sacred Hearts are and will be protected, if you live there in accordance with the Divine Will.



People of God, this is the moment to awaken consciences and prepare for the onslaughts with which evil will attack the whole of humanity. You are in Lent; remain in prayer, in reparation, interiorizing your daily work and action, and improving yourselves. This is a time for the greatest effort on your part, creatures of God.



The Ark has been built; I have called man again and again to enter with faith and remain in supplication. The Ark of active prayer, of action and love towards neighbour, of the certainty of Faith, the right way for you to prepare in order not to fall into paralysis facing the approaching schism. People of God, do not say: “this is a beautiful day” because you see the Sun shining; do not say “it is cloudy” because you do not see the Sun shining. The Sun will be obscured by a great volcanic eruption.



Prepare yourselves, and do not forget that you are going to be examined by the act of Divine Mercy that is the great Warning. Afterwards you will come to enjoy Heaven in advance, afterwards…



Beloved People of God: Do not be afraid, do not be afraid! You are in the palm of the hand of our God, One and Three. Do not be afraid: we are protecting each one of you individually. (Psalm 46:1)



In God, One and Three. St Michael the Archangel



Hail Mary most pure, conceived without sin

