Luisa and The Warning

Mystics have used various terms to describe a coming world-wide event in which the consciences of a particular generation will be shaken and exposed. Some call it a “warning”, others an “illumination of conscience,” “mini-judgment”, “great shaking” “day of light”, “purification”, “rebirth”, “blessing”, and so forth. In Sacred Scripture, the “sixth seal” recorded in the sixth chapter of the Book of Revelation possibly describes this world-wide event, which is not the Last Judgment but some kind of interim shaking of the world:

…there was a great earthquake; and the sun became black as sackcloth, the full moon became like blood, and the stars of the sky fell to the earth… Then the kings of the earth and the great men and the generals and the rich and the strong, and every one, slave and free, hid in the caves and among the rocks of the mountains, calling to the mountains and rocks, “Fall on us and hide us from the face of him who is seated on the throne, and from the wrath of the Lamb; for the great day of their wrath has come, and who can stand before it?” (Rev 6:15-17)

In several messages to Servant of God Luisa Piccarreta, Our Lord seems to point toward such an event, or series of events, that will bring the world into a “state of mortification”:

I saw the whole Church, the wars which the religious must go through and which they must receive from others, and wars among societies. There seemed to be a general uproar. It also seemed that the Holy Father would make use of very few religious people, both for bringing the state of the Church, the priests and others to good order, and for the society in this state of turmoils. Now, while I was seeing this, blessed Jesus told me: “Do you think that the triumph of the Church is far?” And I: ‘Yes indeed – who can put order in so many things that are messed up?’ And He: “On the contrary, I tell you that it is near. It takes a clash, but a strong one, and therefore I will permit everything together, among religious and secular, so as to shorten the time. And in the midst of this clash, all of big chaos, there will be a good and orderly clash, but in such a state of mortification, that men will see themselves as lost. However, I will give them so much grace and light that they may recognize what is evil and embrace the truth…” —August 15th, 1904

To understand how the previous “seals” in the Book of Revelation speak of a “clash” of events that lead to this universal Warning, read The Great Day of Light. Also, see the Timeline on Countdown to the Kingdom and the accompanying explanations in the “tabs” beneath it.

Several years later, Jesus laments that man is becoming so hard, that not even war itself is enough to shake him:

Man is becoming worse and worse. He has accumulated so much pus within himself that not even the war managed to let this pus out. War did not knock man down; on the contrary, it made him grow bolder. The revolution will make him furious; misery will make him despair and will make him give himself to crime. All this will serve, somehow, to make all the rot which he contains come out; and then, my Goodness will strike man, not indirectly through creatures, but directly from Heaven. These chastisements will be like beneficial dew descending from Heaven, which will kill man’s [ego]; and he, touched by my hand, will recognize himself, will wake up from the sleep of sin, and will recognize His Creator. Therefore, daughter, pray that everything may be for the good of man. —October 4th, 1917

The main point to consider here is that the Lord knows how to take the wickedness and evil that is exhausting itself in our times, and use even it for our salvation, sanctification, and His greater glory.

This is good and pleasing to God our savior, who wills everyone to be saved and to come to knowledge of the truth. (1 Tim 2:3-4)

According to seers around the world, we have now entered into the times of great tribulation, our Gethsemane, the hour of the Passion of the Church. For the faithful, this is not a cause for fear but anticipation that Jesus is near, active, and triumphing over evil—and will do so through increasing events in both the natural and spiritual sphere. The coming Warning, like the angel sent to strengthen Jesus on the Mount of Olives, will also strengthen the Church for her Passion, infuse her with the graces of the Kingdom of the Divine Will, and ultimately lead her to The Resurrection of the Church.

When these signs begin to happen, stand erect and raise your heads because your redemption is at hand. (Luke 21:28)

—Mark Mallett

