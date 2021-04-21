Luz – What you believe is far away…

St. Michael the Archangel to on April 18th, 2021;

Beloved People of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ: I call you to be faithful to the Most Holy Trinity and to our Queen and Mother. The human being must be a bearer of goodness, which is the spiritual vessel of “generosity” and “clemency”, so that people would receive God’s favor, if obedience is put first. Walk hand in hand with kindness. Do not forget this great virtue, fruit of the Holy Spirit (cf. Gal 5:22-25), which transforms a person, leading them to act and work with benevolence.

Humanity finds itself between two forces: the power of good and the power of evil. You, therefore, need to stand firm in the faith, without faltering, before evil tests you, as evil has succeeded in causing division among the People of God — in families, among brothers and sisters in community, among the shepherds of God’s flock — and is making serious and irreparable chasms open up within humanity.

Rebellion against the children of God began long ago. It has been developing surreptitiously, which is why they have, therefore, now set out to gather the harvest of this generation in which the tares abound. I see little wheat, but the greater part of that little wheat has been born under the protection of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ and through obedience to Our Queen and Mother.

These are the People who are faithful to God — those who have the strength of those who, being united, offer up everything that happens to them out of love for the Most Holy Trinity and for the salvation of souls. Believers know that they must be like good leaven, and when just one person within this people does a good work, that good work is embraced by all and contains all the people of the world within it.

What do you lack, children of the Most High? Trust in God in order to find it! Faith leads you to know God, but knowledge without trust is dead. Faith without trust in God is empty. You are concerned with preparing physical shelters without first deciding to change your lives. You are not converted and yet you want to go to a refuge to protect yourselves: where is your faith? No, children of God, you will not be able to protect yourself in a refuge without having converted, even if you do so at the last minute. You need to grow interiorly.

I see how you continue to be the same arrogant interpreters of God’s Law: hypocrites! You think that you know everything, and yet when you open your mouths, the sickening “ego” flows out. You are weakened by human affections, without considering that you are not eternal. You live boastfully and there are so many wolves in sheep’s clothing! (Mt 7:15) You are not softening your hearts: the stone of pride and human folly weighs more heavily on most of you. Thinking only of yourselves, of what affects you personally, leads you to fall into the abyss of the ego, from which you will not come out unless you put your brothers and sisters before yourselves.



Pray, children of God, pray: what has been announced is being fulfilled, and what you believe is far away is closer than you think. Humanity has stopped believing in God; it believes that it does not need God… Poor, spiritually illiterate creatures who, due to arrogance and believing in what is worldly rather than Divine, are walking away from salvation! The great powers are competing and preparing to bring the Revelations to fulfillment. Do not forget that when humanity finds itself in chaos, the wicked one will appear – the one whom you must banish from the life of each one of you, and for this you must be converted, convinced and strengthened in faith.

Pray, pray that your brothers and sisters who are far from the Most Holy Trinity would draw near, repent and convert.

Pray, pray for the Church of Christ, which will make a surprising pronouncement.

Pray, volcanoes will cause tragedies on Earth.

Beloved ones of the Most Holy Trinity: We the heavenly legions are prepared to come to the assistance of those who plead for it. Do not falter, do not surrender into the hands of those who are manipulating humanity: persevere and maintain inner peace. Maintain peace, serenity, prudence: be kind towards yourselves and your brothers and sisters.

In the Holy Trinity and to the Holy Trinity, “all honor and glory”. (Rev. 5:13).

Hail Mary most pure, conceived without sin

Commentary of Luz de Maria

Brothers and sisters: As time passes, we find ourselves facing realities that we believed were far away. As St Michael the Archangel tells us, the usurper of the Truth is present, waiting to jump out in front of a humanity that is far from God. He will therefore deceive many of God’s children. “Blessed are your eyes that have become spiritual, for they can see, and your ears that have become spiritual, for they can hear.” I pray to the Most High that we would keep our eyes open and be able to discern the strategies of the Devil in order not to fall into his snares.

Let us keep watch so as not to be found sleeping.

Amen.