Mirjana – Jesus Awaits With Open Arms

Our Lady to Mirjana on March 18, 2021, Annual Message:

Dear children, in a motherly way I am calling you to return to the joy and the truth of the Gospel, to return to the love of my Son — because He is waiting for you with open arms; that everything you do in life you do with my Son, with love; that it may be blessed for you; so that your spirituality may be internal, and not just external. Only in that way will you be humble, generous, filled with love and joyful; and my motherly heart will rejoice with you. Thank you.

Embracing Hope

by Léa Mallett (Mark Mallett's wife)