Valeria – Imitate the Holy Family

“Mary, Queen of the family” to on March 17th, 2021:

Dearly beloved little children, talk in your families: tell them that my family is the example to be imitated. May the Infant Jesus bless all your families which are tried by divisions, bad examples and negativity of all sorts.

My Joseph is the father whom Jesus loved and whom he obeyed. Take him as an example; he knows your difficulties, since he himself experienced times of difficulty, above all as the father of the Saviour. Dear little children, may the Holy Family protect you, defend you and always be your example; then you will be able to say that the examples you give to your children are correct and to be imitated. We suffered: our family was attacked by the malicious and those who had the power to decide about our existence. I tell you not to fear because of what you are experiencing: they are behaving towards you exactly as they did with us. Be strong, as the Holy Family are with you; pray to them [us], ask for advice, entrust yourselves to us with the certainty that you will have all the help you need. Suffering leads to glory; Jesus and Joseph are your true founding fathers — entrust them with all your problems and I assure you that you will overcome them.

I am with you; may my life always be an example to you — seek to love your enemies, to save souls that are at risk of being lost, and Jesus will repay you with peace and joy in your hearts.

Be assured that our blessing will sustain you and make you conquerors on all fronts. The blessing of Jesus, of my Joseph and myself be upon you all.