Pedro – Half-truths Will Spread

Our Lady Queen of Peace to on February 23rd, 2021:

Dear children, be obedient to My Call. I have come from Heaven to call you to conversion. Listen to Me. The Lord expects much of you. Do not retreat. Do not leave what you have to do until Humanity is walking in spiritual blindness because men have turned away from the Creator. Half-truth will increasingly spread and many of My poor children will be contaminated. Love and defend the truth. Open your hearts to the Lord’s Light and you will never be swept away by the mire of false doctrines. Pray much. You will yet see horrors everywhere. Seek strength in the Gospel and the Eucharist. I love you and will always be with you! This is the message that I give you in the name of the Most Holy Trinity. Thank you for having allowed Me to gather you here once more. I bless you in the name of the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit. Amen. Be at peace.