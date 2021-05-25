Pedro – A Great Darkness is Approaching

Our Lady Queen of Peace to on May 22nd, 2021:

Dear children, I am your Mother and I love you. Be obedient to my call and testify everywhere that you belong to my Son Jesus. Open your hearts to the action of the Holy Spirit and you will be rich in faith. You are living in a time of pain and the moment has come for your return. Do not live in sin. God is making haste. Do not leave what you need to do until tomorrow. My Jesus awaits you with open arms. Courage. When everything seems lost, great joy will arise for you. Remain by my side and I will take you on a safe path. You are living in a time worse than the time of the Flood. Men have defied the Creator and are walking like the blind leading the blind. Do not allow the flame of faith to be extinguished within you. A great darkness is approaching and many of the consecrated will fall. I suffer because of what comes to you. Be attentive. This is the message that I give you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity. Thank you for having allowed Me to gather you here once again. I bless you in the name of the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit. Amen. Be at peace.