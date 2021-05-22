UFO’s — A Coming Deception?

Many readers have begun to ask me about UFO’s, as the U.S. government has recently disclosed more information and video to suggest that they are real. “‘We’ve reached a tipping point:’ UFOs go mainstream, suspense builds ahead of major Pentagon report”, exclaimed The Washington Times today. I addressed this subject in an article several years ago, but in a broader context. What I wrote then is more relevant — and perhaps more imminent — than ever.

