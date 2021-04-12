Pedro – Accept His Gospel

Our Lady Queen of Peace to on April 10th, 2021:

Dear children, I know each one of you by name and I have come from Heaven to call you to conversion. Listen to Me. Do not live far away from My Son Jesus. Accept His Gospel and testify to the Wonders of God with your own lives. You are heading towards a painful future and only those who pray will be able to bear the weight of the cross. Turn away from sin and live turned towards the things of Heaven. You will yet have long years of hard trials. As I have told you in the past, laws will be created to prevent the truth from advancing. You will be persecuted, judged and condemned because of your faith. Give me your hands. I will be with you. There is no victory without a cross. Trust fully in the Power of God and everything will turn out well for you. After all the pain, the righteous will receive great reward. Onward without fear. This is the message that I give you in the name of the Most Holy Trinity. Thank you for having allowed Me to gather you here once more. I bless you in the name of the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit. Amen. Be at peace.