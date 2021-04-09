You are alive to witness the final Clash of the Kingdoms unfolding at this hour. It is the clash of the Kingdom of the Divine Will that Christ will establish to the ends of the earth when this trial is over… versus the kingdom of neo-Communism that is rapidly spreading across the globe — a kingdom of the human will. Evil will have its day — with all the consequences Our Lady of Fatima warned about. But in the end, the seeming triumph of evil will collapse beneath the triumph of the Immaculate Heart.

