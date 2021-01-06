Pedro – Accept the Teachings of the True Magisterium

Dear children, I know each one of you by name and I have come from Heaven to call you to conversion. Listen to Me. Do not depart from prayer. Humanity has turned away from the Creator and is heading towards a great abyss. Turn around. God is making haste. Open your hearts and listen to the Lord’s Voice. He loves you and awaits your “Yes”. Seek strength in the Gospel and the Eucharist. Accept the teachings of the true Magisterium of the Church of My Jesus. You are heading for a future of great confusion and division. Those who do not remain faithful to the Church of My Jesus will be dragged into the abyss of false doctrines. Be attentive in order not to be deceived. I suffer over what comes to you. Onward in defense of the truth. This is the message that I give you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity. Thank you for having allowed Me to gather you here once more. I bless you in the name of the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit. Amen. Be at peace.