Pedro – Bend Your Knees in Prayer

Our Lady Queen of Peace to on January 21st, 2021:

Dear children, I ask you to be of My Son Jesus. Turn away from the world and live turned towards Paradise, for which alone you were created. Stand firm on the path that I have pointed out to you. Do not retreat. Do not leave what you have to do until tomorrow. You will yet have long years of hard trials. Humanity will drink the bitter cup of suffering because men have defied the Creator. I suffer over what comes to you. Bend your knees in prayer. Only by the power of prayer can you bear the weight of the trials to come. Courage. I love you and will be by your side. This is the message that I give you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity. Thank you for having allowed Me to gather you here once more. I bless you in the name of the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit. Amen. Be at peace.