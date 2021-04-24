Pedro – Do Not Go Far from Prayer

Our Lady Queen of Peace to on April 22nd, 2021:

Dear children, courage! Do not lose your hope. My Lord is with you. Trust in Him and everything will turn out well for you. There will be no defeat for the righteous. Open your hearts and accept God’s Will for your lives. I am your Sorrowful Mother and I suffer because of your sufferings. Give me your hands and I will lead you on the safe path. Do not get away from prayer. When you are far away, you become the target of God’s enemy. Whatever happens, remain faithful to My Jesus and to the true Magisterium of his Church. Onward in the defense of the truth! I will pray to my Jesus for you. This is the message that I give you in the name of the Most Holy Trinity. Thank you for having allowed Me to gather you here once more. I bless you in the name of the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit. Amen. Be at peace.