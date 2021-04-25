Marija – Witness Your Faith in Spring

Our Lady of Medjugorje to Marija, one of the on April 25th, 2021:

Dear children! Today I am calling you to witness your faith in the colors of spring.* May this be a faith of hope and courage. May your faith, little children, not waver in any situation, not even in this time of trial. Go courageously with the risen Christ towards Heaven, which is your goal. I am accompanying you on this way of holiness and am placing all of you in my Immaculate Heart. Thank you for having responded to my call.