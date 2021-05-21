Pedro – Jesus is the Way

Our Lady Queen of Peace to on May 20th, 2021:

Dear children, My Jesus is the Way that will lead you to Heaven. Do not seek shortcuts, so as not to fall into the mire of false doctrines. Do not allow the devil to deceive you. Doors will open wide and many will be drawn into the abyss. Be attentive. There is no half-truth in God. Bend your knees in prayer. Seek Jesus and He will take care of you. Embrace true teachings given through good ministers of God, for only thus will you not be deceived by wolves in sheep’s clothing. The enemies will advance and cause spiritual death in many of My poor children. Your victory is in the truth. Onward without fear! This is the message that I give you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity. Thank you for having allowed Me to gather you here once more. I bless you in the name of the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit. Amen. Be at peace.