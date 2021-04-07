Pedro – Jesus Overcame Death

Our Lady Queen of Peace to on April 6th, 2021:

Dear children, bend your knees in prayer. Trust in Jesus. He is your everything and in Him alone is your true liberation and salvation. Turn away from the world and seek Heaven. Humanity is walking in spiritual blindness because men have turned away from the Creator. Repent and return to Him who is your Great Friend. When you feel weak, seek strength in the Gospel, in the Eucharist and in the teachings of the true Magisterium of the Church of My Jesus. You are heading for a future of pain. The Land of the Holy Cross [Brazil] will drink the bitter cup of suffering, but the Victory of God will come for the righteous. Go forward on the path that I have pointed out to you. This is the message that I give you in the name of the Most Holy Trinity. Thank you for having allowed Me to gather you here once more. I bless you in the name of the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit. Amen. Be at peace.

Dear children, rejoice, for your names are already written in Heaven. Seek the Lord. He loves you and expects great things from you! You are important for the realization of my Plans. Listen to me. I have come from Heaven to help you. You have freedom, but do not live far away from the Lord. I want to see you happy already here on Earth and later with me in Heaven. Turn away from sin and serve the Lord faithfully. My Jesus overcame death to give you a happy eternity. Believe in Him and do not allow false ideologies to contaminate you. The Truth of my Jesus is in the Gospel. Give me your hands and I will lead you to Heaven. This is the message that I give you in the name of the Most Holy Trinity. Thank you for having allowed me to gather you here once more. I bless you in the name of the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit. Amen. Be at peace.