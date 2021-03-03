Pedro – My Jesus is Walking With You

Our Lady Queen of Peace to on March 2nd, 2021:

Dear children, the road to holiness is full of obstacles, but do not be discouraged. My Jesus is walking with you. Trust in Him and you will be victorious. There is no victory without a cross. Take care of your spiritual life. Repent and be reconciled to God through the Sacrament of Confession. Do not depart from the truth. Seek My Jesus in the Eucharist, because only thus can you bear the weight of the trials that are to come. Everything that I have announced to you in the past will be fulfilled. Pray. When all seems lost, the Lord will come to your aid. He will wipe away your tears. Stand firm on the path that I have pointed out to you. Onward in defense of the truth! This is the message that I give you in the name of the Most Holy Trinity. Thank you for having allowed Me to gather you here once more. I bless you in the name of the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit. Amen. Be at peace.