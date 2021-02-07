Pedro – Only Those Who Pray…

Our Lady Queen of Peace to on February 6th, 2021:

Dear children, be meek and humble of heart. Repent and be reconciled to God. Seek His Mercy through the Sacrament of Confession. My Lord is waiting for you. Open your hearts and accept God’s Will for your lives. Do not allow the devil to enslave you. You are the Lord’s Possession and He awaits you with Open Arms. Accept My Appeals. I have come from Heaven to help you. Listen to Me. You are in the world, but not of the world. Take care of your spiritual life. Live out the Gospel of My Jesus and also the teachings of the true Magisterium of His Church. Difficult times will come and only those who pray will be able to bear the weight of the cross. Do not fold your arms. The enemies will act to confuse you and lead you away from the truth. Stay with Jesus. In Him is your victory. Courage! I love you and will always be with you! This is the message that I give you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity. Thank you for having allowed Me to gather you here once more. I bless you in the name of the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit. Amen. Be at peace.