Simona & Angela – The Church is in the Smoke of Satan

Our Lady of Zaro to on February 8, 2021:

This evening Mother appeared as the Queen and Mother of all Peoples.

She was wearing a pink dress and was wrapped in a large blue-green mantle; the same mantle also covered her head. Mother had her arms open in a sign of welcome and under her bare feet was the world. On it scenes of wars and various tragedies could be seen. The world was spinning dizzily and occasionally slowed down, as if to show the scenes properly. To Mother’s right was her Son, Jesus. He was on the cross and had the signs of the Passion. His face was sad and Mother was looking at Him, and her eyes filled with tears.

May Jesus Christ be praised.

Dear children, thank you that this evening you are again here in my blessed woods to welcome me and listen to what I have come to tell you. Dearly beloved children, the world needs prayer, families need prayer, you who are here need prayer. Here I am, I am here to bring you Jesus: I am here with my beloved Jesus. Children, you must learn to pray with the heart and to accept your cross. Many times I have come to you saying: “Love the cross, it is the cross that edifies, it is the cross that saves. Love, love and do not withdraw.” Many of you are used to pointing out and looking at the crosses of others very casually. Children, God never gives a cross greater than the weight that you are able to bear, but that cross becomes heavy when the cross is not accepted. Please love your cross. Look at my and your Jesus, look at and adore the cross.

Then Mother asked me to pray with her; I prayed particularly for the Church. Then Mother started speaking again.

My children, pray much for my beloved Church and pray that the true magisterium of the Church would not be lost. The Church is in the smoke of Satan and your prayers are needed so that this evil would leave her. Pray for my chosen and favored sons [priests] that they would stop causing scandal, distancing God’s people from the holy Church.

Finally Mother blessed everyone. In the name of the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Our Lady of Zaro to on February 8th, 2021:

I saw Mother; she had a light pink dress, on her head she had the crown of a queen and a double veil that also served as a blue-green mantle. In her hands Mother had a basket full of white roses shedding petals on us, but without losing their beauty. Around Mother’s feet there were many white clouds and beneath them was the world.

May Jesus Christ be praised

My beloved children, for a long time now God the Father, in His infinite mercy, has been allowing me to come down among you, to bring you a message of love and peace, to admonish you, to exhort you, to invite you to prayer and faith. My children, true faith is not something that is lost: it is like a fire — it can have a dull flame that flickers or it can be a burning fire: this depends on you. In order to be a burning fire, faith must be nourished with prayer, love, Eucharistic adoration. My children, I come to gather my army, ready with true faith and weapon* in hand, ready to fight with love. My children, I have been leaving you my messages for some time now, but alas, you often do not listen, you harden your hearts. I come to you as a mother, and as such I love you with an immense love and I come to you to help you, to lead you safely to the Father’s house; I take you by the hand and guide you. Please, my children, let yourselves be guided: hard times await you — let yourselves be loved, my children, let yourselves be loved (and while she was saying this, a tear ran down her face). My children, if you only understood how great is Christ’s love for each one of you, if only you would let Him enter your lives, He would fill you with every grace and blessing, He would give you the strength to face even the hardest storm with a smile. I love you, children, I love you. Now I give you my holy blessing. Thank you for having hastened to me.

[* Almost certainly the Rosary (implied). Translator’s note.]