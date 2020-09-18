Pedro Regis – A Great Crisis of Faith

Our Lady Queen of Peace to on September 17, 2020:

Dear children, My adversary will act to lead you away from the truth, and he will find [his] strength in the unfaithfulness of many bad shepherds. I suffer because of what comes to you. Bend your knees in prayer. Give me your hands and I will lead you to My Son Jesus. The smoke of the Devil has spread everywhere, causing spiritual blindness in many of My poor children. Be faithful to Jesus and to the teachings of the true Magisterium of His Church. Onward in defense of the truth. This is the message that I give you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity. Thank you for having allowed Me to gather you here once more. I bless you in the name of the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit. Amen. Be at peace.

On September 15, 2020:

Dear children, I am your Sorrowful Mother and I suffer because of your sufferings. Do not leave My Son Jesus. Do not allow the devil to enslave you. You are free to serve the Lord. You are heading towards a future of great contempt for the Sacred. There will be a great crisis of faith and many will walk like the blind leading the blind. Repent and return to Him who is your Sole and True Savior. Give me your hands and I will lead you on the path of good and holiness. Take care of your spiritual life. Seek strength in the Gospel and the Eucharist. Also accept My Appeals and you will be great in the faith. Onward in defense of the truth. This is the message that I give you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity. Thank you for having allowed Me to gather you here once more. I bless you in the name of the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit. Amen. Be at peace.