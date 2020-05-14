Pedro Regis – Love and Defend Truth

Our Lady Queen of Peace, on the Day of Our Lady of the Rosary of Fatima, to , May 13, 2020:

Dear children, love and defend the truth. The enemies will cause great spiritual confusion in the House of God. Those who demolish the faith will be everywhere and few will stand firm in the truth. I suffer over what comes to you. You will yet see horrors in the House of God. Do not retreat. The silence of the righteous strengthens the enemies of God. Believe in the Gospel. Do not allow the devil to win. This is the time of pain for you. Pray. Only by the power of prayer can you remain in the truth. I am your Mother and I love you. Listen to Me. My Jesus expects your public and courageous testimony. Onward in love and in truth. This is the message that I give you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity. Thank you for having allowed Me to gather you here once more. I bless you in the name of the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit. Amen. Be at peace.