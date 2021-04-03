Pedro – Say “Yes” to His Call

Our Lady Queen of Peace to on Good

Dear children, I am your Sorrowful Mother and I suffer because of your sins. Do not reject the Heaven that My Jesus conquered for you on the cross. Flee from sin and live turned towards Paradise, for which alone you were created. My Jesus awaits you with Open Arms. Say your “Yes” to His Call, for only thus you can bear the weight of the trials that will come. Give me your hands and I will lead you on the path of holiness! I ask you to seek to testify everywhere that you are in the world, but not of the world! Look at My Son Jesus. Look at the Cross. He endured all suffering in order to draw you to Heaven. Have courage. The Victory of my Jesus is your victory. Whatever happens, remain faithful to the One who is your Only and True Savior. The enemies of God will act to sow doubts and to distance you from the truth. Believe in the Gospel and in the teachings of the true Magisterium of the Church of My Jesus. Onward! This is the message that I give you in the name of the Most Holy Trinity. Thank you for having allowed Me to gather you here once more. I bless you in the name of the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit. Amen. Be at peace.