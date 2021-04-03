WEEP, O children of men!

Weep for all that is good, and true, and beautiful.

Weep for all that must go down to the tomb

Your icons and chants, your walls and steeples.

Weep, O children of men!

For all that is good, and true, and beautiful.

Weep for all that must go down to the Sepulcher

Your teachings and truths, your salt and your light.

Weep, O children of men!

For all that is good, and true, and beautiful.

Weep for all who must enter the night

Your priests and bishops, your popes and princes.

Weep, O children of men!

For all that is good, and true, and beautiful.

Weep for all who must enter the trial

The test of faith, the refiner’s fire.

…but weep not forever!

For dawn will come, light will conquer, a new Sun will rise.

And all that was good, and true, and beautiful

Will breathe new breath, and be given to sons again.

—Mark Mallett