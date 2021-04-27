Pedro – Testify: You Are of the Lord

Our Lady Queen of Peace to on April 24th, 2021:

Dear children, testify with your own lives that you are of the Lord. Do not be discouraged. Do not retreat. Your victory is in the Lord. Do not remain silent. This is the right time to proclaim the Gospel. Courage! I am your Mother and I am by your side. Tell everyone that God is making haste. Do not leave what you have to do until Humanity has become spiritually blind because men have turned away from the Creator. Repent and return to Him who is your Way, Truth and Life. Give me your hands. The road to holiness is full of obstacles, but do not be afraid, for I will walk with you. You will yet have long years of hard trials. Seek strength in prayer and in the Eucharist. Whoever is with the Lord will never experience the weight of defeat. This is the message that I give you in the name of the Most Holy Trinity. Thank you for having allowed Me to gather you here once more. I bless you in the name of the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit. Amen. Be at peace.