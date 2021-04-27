Marco – All Are Called to Conversion

Our Lady to on April 25th, 2021:

My dear and beloved little children, I have again called you here in prayer and I thank you for your presence and your prayers. My children, the Divine Heart of Jesus calls all His children and brothers and sisters to conversion: abandon yourselves with trust to his will — He loves you and leads you all to holiness. My children, pray with faith: too many of my children no longer pray — this is the time for prayer, this is the time for conversion and total abandonment to God. My children, while I urge you to pray, I invite you to transform prayer into testimony; live out charity and be witnesses of faith and love towards those whom you meet. I bless, children, those who are hungry, those who thirst, those who live in poverty… and I bless all those who can be true witnesses of love for them! I bless everyone in the name of God who is Father, of God who is Son, of God who is the Spirit of Love. Amen.

I kiss you … I caress you … Goodbye, my children.