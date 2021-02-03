Pedro – The Truth Will be Despised

Dear children, listen to me. I have come from Heaven to lead you to the One who is your all. Do not forget: in everything, God first. Do not allow the things of the world to contaminate you. Flee from everything that separates you from My Son Jesus. Accept My Appeals and above all live out the Gospel of My Jesus. Love and defend the truth. Humanity is walking in spiritual blindness and My poor children are heading towards a great abyss. The truth will be despised and what is false will be embraced as truth. Be attentive. Open your hearts to God’s Light and everything will turn out well for you. Onward without fear! This is the message that I give you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity. Thank you for having allowed Me to gather you here once more. I bless you in the name of the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit. Amen. Be at peace.