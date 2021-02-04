Luz de Maria – I Will Shorten the Time

Our Lord to Luz de Maria de Bonilla on February 1st, 2021:

My beloved People:
 
Receive My blessing and My love for each one of you.
As the air whispers, so My heart whispers love to My own, to draw them to Me.
 
My beloved People, you continue to walk in the midst of daily life. Humanity has become accustomed to this daily life and there are few things that make you stop and meditate on their repercussions. This is the result of the constant innovations being implemented so that mankind does not react to the changes, but on the contrary, would view everything that happens as normal.
 
My Church is being forcefully invaded by the smoke of Satan, which is becoming more present in Her, without My children discerning where they are being led. This generation of innovations takes whatever is imposed on it as one more innovation, and thus they are being led along the path of horror, where demonic forces come to persecute them personally. I have warned you of changes within the institution of My Church that would lead you away from My truth, and yet you have disregarded My words and those of My Mother.  
 
You must reason, work and act as creatures of Faith in the face of the growing imposition of the world order, without forgetting that Faith must be put into practice so that the seeds may grow and bear fruits of Eternal Life.
 
My beloved People, I will shorten the days for love of My Mother and her constant Petitions. Do not be deceived by dates; keep yourselves prepared, like the virgins with lamps full of oil! (Mt 25:4). Do not be confused, you are living in the midst of Tribulation such as there has not been since the beginning of the world until now, nor will there be again… Because of the constant pleas of My Mother and of My Chosen Ones, I will shorten the time so that all My faithful would not be lost.
 
You are living in war [1]More and more scientists continue to affirm that the origins of the novel coronavirus come from a laboratory. Was this an accidental release or an intentional act of war? We don’t know yet. But again, the evidence according to scientists continues to mount that COVID-19 was manipulated in a laboratory before it was accidentally or intentionally released into the populace. While some scientists in the UK assert that COVID-19 came from natural origins alone,(nature.com) a paper from South China’s University of Technology claims ‘the killer coronavirus probably originated from a laboratory in Wuhan.'(Feb. 16th, 2020; dailymail.co.uk) In early February 2020, Dr. Francis Boyle, who drafted the U.S. “Biological Weapons Act”, gave a detailed statement admitting that the 2019 Wuhan Coronavirus is an offensive Biological Warfare Weapon and that the World Health Organization (WHO) already knows about it.(cf. zerohedge.com) An Israeli biological warfare analyst said much the same.(Jan. 26th, 2020; washingtontimes.com) Dr. Peter Chumakov of the Engelhardt Institute of Molecular Biology and Russian Academy of Sciences claims that “while the Wuhan scientists’ goal in creating the coronavirus was not malicious—instead, they were trying to study the pathogenicity of the virus… They did absolutely crazy things… For example, inserts in the genome, which gave the virus the ability to infect human cells.”(zerohedge.com) Professor Luc Montagnier, 2008 Nobel Prize winner for Medicine and the man who discovered the HIV virus in 1983, claims that SARS-CoV-2 is a manipulated virus that was accidentally released from a laboratory in Wuhan, China.(cf. mercola.com) A new documentary, quoting several scientists, points toward COVID-19 as an engineered virus.(mercola.com) A team of Australian scientists has produced new evidence the novel coronavirus shows signs “of human intervention.” (lifesitenews.comwashingtontimes.com) Former head of the British intelligence agency M16, Sir Richard Dearlove, said he believes the COVID-19 virus was created in a lab and spread accidentally.(jpost.com) A joint British-Norwegian study alleges that the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) is a “chimera” constructed in a Chinese lab.(Taiwannews.com) Professor Giuseppe Tritto, an internationally known expert in biotechnology and nanotechnology and president of the World Academy of Biomedical Sciences and Technologies (WABT) says that “It was genetically engineered in the Wuhan Institute of Virology’s P4 (high-containment) lab in a program supervised by the Chinese military.”(lifesitnews.com) Respected Chinese virologist Dr. Li-Meng Yan, who fled Hong Kong after exposing Bejing’s knowledge of the coronavirus well before reports of it emerged, stated that “the meat market in Wuhan is a smoke screen and this virus is not from nature… It comes from the lab in Wuhan.”(dailymail.co.uk) And Dr. Steven Quay, M.D., PhD., published a paper in January 2021: “A Bayesian analysis concludes beyond a reasonable doubt that SARS-CoV-2 is not a natural zoonosis but instead is laboratory derived”, cf. prnewswire.com and zenodo.org for the paper. and this is solidifying; humanity is becoming afraid, but it is necessary for this to happen: the hardness of My children’s hearts must yield before the cruelty of man himself, who acts without fear.
 
Remain alert: the Mediterranean Sea will be a cause of world news, the Powers will not wait to demonstrate their greatness.
 
Pray my children, pray for the Middle East.
 
Pray my children, pray for the United States, nature is scourging it, the Earth will shake.
 
Pray my children, pray, Russia will emerge from passivity.
 
My beloved People, through their activity volcanoes will pollute the waters: this precious liquid that you do not value will then be the cause of conflicts.
 
My beloved People, are you looking at your daily life? From one moment to the next you have been experiencing the unexpected, caused by the hand of men of science and used to harm humanity. You do not see that you are being very subtly manipulated, until the henchmen of evil will appear before you, and wickedness – established by then – will make some betray others.
 
Pray and lift up your spirit before these things happen, otherwise few will persevere in the Faith.
 
I am not telling you about the end of the world, but rather of this generation in which My Word will be fulfilled [2]The End of this generation…. You are not unaware of the events. I am Merciful and I receive you with great joy when you repent and convert. You must prepare yourselves at this time, for the days will rush by, hastening events. You are My children whom I love, and you must increase in Faith. Love your neighbor, for Charity among My children will disappear. Do not be afraid of what I set before you, but rather rejoice, for I the Lord am with My People and I protect you at all times. Give thanks for all that you have and be creatures of peace, fervent lovers of My Mother and faithful to Saint Michael the Archangel and the Heavenly Choirs. My love is for My children: I will not forsake you, I remain attentive to each one of you – be faithful, receive Me, adore Me. My Angel of Peace will come; this assistance of Mine for My People will come, and once again My People will be witnesses of My love. [3]Revelations about the Angel of Peace…
 
I bless you, beloved children. Be those who have Love, Faith, Hope and Charity. Your Jesus…
 
Hail Mary most pure, conceived without sin
Hail Mary most pure, conceived without sin
Hail Mary most pure, conceived without sin 
 
 

Footnotes

