Luz de Maria – I Will Shorten the Time

Our Lord to Luz de Maria de Bonilla on February 1st, 2021:
Footnotes
|↑1
|More and more scientists continue to affirm that the origins of the novel coronavirus come from a laboratory. Was this an accidental release or an intentional act of war? We don’t know yet. But again, the evidence according to scientists continues to mount that COVID-19 was manipulated in a laboratory before it was accidentally or intentionally released into the populace. While some scientists in the UK assert that COVID-19 came from natural origins alone,(nature.com) a paper from South China’s University of Technology claims ‘the killer coronavirus probably originated from a laboratory in Wuhan.'(Feb. 16th, 2020; dailymail.co.uk) In early February 2020, Dr. Francis Boyle, who drafted the U.S. “Biological Weapons Act”, gave a detailed statement admitting that the 2019 Wuhan Coronavirus is an offensive Biological Warfare Weapon and that the World Health Organization (WHO) already knows about it.(cf. zerohedge.com) An Israeli biological warfare analyst said much the same.(Jan. 26th, 2020; washingtontimes.com) Dr. Peter Chumakov of the Engelhardt Institute of Molecular Biology and Russian Academy of Sciences claims that “while the Wuhan scientists’ goal in creating the coronavirus was not malicious—instead, they were trying to study the pathogenicity of the virus… They did absolutely crazy things… For example, inserts in the genome, which gave the virus the ability to infect human cells.”(zerohedge.com) Professor Luc Montagnier, 2008 Nobel Prize winner for Medicine and the man who discovered the HIV virus in 1983, claims that SARS-CoV-2 is a manipulated virus that was accidentally released from a laboratory in Wuhan, China.(cf. mercola.com) A new documentary, quoting several scientists, points toward COVID-19 as an engineered virus.(mercola.com) A team of Australian scientists has produced new evidence the novel coronavirus shows signs “of human intervention.” (lifesitenews.com; washingtontimes.com) Former head of the British intelligence agency M16, Sir Richard Dearlove, said he believes the COVID-19 virus was created in a lab and spread accidentally.(jpost.com) A joint British-Norwegian study alleges that the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) is a “chimera” constructed in a Chinese lab.(Taiwannews.com) Professor Giuseppe Tritto, an internationally known expert in biotechnology and nanotechnology and president of the World Academy of Biomedical Sciences and Technologies (WABT) says that “It was genetically engineered in the Wuhan Institute of Virology’s P4 (high-containment) lab in a program supervised by the Chinese military.”(lifesitnews.com) Respected Chinese virologist Dr. Li-Meng Yan, who fled Hong Kong after exposing Bejing’s knowledge of the coronavirus well before reports of it emerged, stated that “the meat market in Wuhan is a smoke screen and this virus is not from nature… It comes from the lab in Wuhan.”(dailymail.co.uk) And Dr. Steven Quay, M.D., PhD., published a paper in January 2021: “A Bayesian analysis concludes beyond a reasonable doubt that SARS-CoV-2 is not a natural zoonosis but instead is laboratory derived”, cf. prnewswire.com and zenodo.org for the paper.
|↑2
|↑3
