Pedro – This is the Right Time

Our Lady Queen of Peace to on March 4th, 2021:

Dear children, do not allow the flame of faith to go out within you. Humanity is walking in darkness because men have turned away from the Creator. This is the right time for your return. You are heading towards a painful future where men will increasingly behave like the blind leading the blind. Seek the truth of My Jesus in the Gospel. Accept the teachings of the true Magisterium of His Church. This is the path that will lead you to Heaven. Do not allow the devil to deceive you. Courage! Go forward on the path that I have pointed out to you. This is the message that I give you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity. Thank you for having allowed Me to gather you here once more. I bless you in the name of the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit. Amen. Be at peace.