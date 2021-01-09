Pedro – Times of Great Confusion

Our Lady Queen of Peace to on January 7th, 2021:

Dear children, testify to the truth. You are living in a time of great confusion, and only those who pray will be able to bear the weight of the trials. I suffer over what comes to you. You are heading towards a future where few will bear witness to the faith. Many will retreat out of fear and My poor children will walk like the blind leading the blind. Do not leave what you have to do until tomorrow. Devote part of your time to prayer. Pray much before the cross. Whatever happens, do not stray from the path that I have pointed out to you. You are not alone. I love you and will be by your side. Repent and serve the Lord faithfully. Let your lives speak of the Lord more than your words. Onward without fear! This is the message that I give you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity. Thank you for having allowed Me to gather you here once more. I bless you in the name of the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit. Amen. Be at peace.