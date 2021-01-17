Pedro – Turn Around, Pray

Our Lady Queen of Peace to on January 16th, 2021:

Dear children, be of the Lord and allow Him to transform your lives. Do not depart from prayer. Prayer is important for your growth in faith. Without prayer you will be like a wandering navigator who does not know how to reach his destination. In these difficult times, seek strength in the Gospel and the Eucharist. Humanity has become spiritually poor because men have turned away from the Creator. Turn around. Your God loves you and is waiting for you. Be attentive. Seek what comes from God and do not allow the things of the world to prevent you from following and serving the Lord. The enemies will act to distance you from the truth. The great tribulation will come for men and women of faith. You are free to serve the Lord, but the enemies of the Church will cause great suffering for you. Pray. Pray. Pray. Do not retreat. My Jesus will be with you! The Victory of God will come for His elect. Onward with joy. This is the message that I give you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity. Thank you for having allowed Me to gather you here once more. I bless you in the name of the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit. Amen. Be at peace.