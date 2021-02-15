Pedro – When You are Weak

Our Lady Queen of Peace to on February 13th, 2021:

Dear children, rejoice, for your names are already written in Heaven. Accept the Gospel of my Jesus. Do not stray from the truth. You are living in a time of great confusion, but my Jesus will always be with you. Repent and be reconciled to the Lord through the Sacrament of Confession. When you feel weak, seek strength in prayer and the Eucharist. My Jesus expects much from you. Be men and women of faith. Do not allow the mire of false doctrines to drag you to the abyss. You are of the Lord and the things of the world are not for you. You will yet see horrors on Earth. The enemies are advancing and they want to destroy the Sacred, but your weapon of defense is love for the truth. Courage! The Lord’s victory will come for the righteous. Onward! I love you and will always be with you, even if you do not see Me. This is the message that I give you in the name of the Most Holy Trinity. Thank you for having allowed Me to gather you here once more. I bless you in the name of the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit. Amen. Be at peace.