What essentially is the “Era of Peace” that is coming after these days of darkness? Why did the papal theologian for five popes, including St. John Paul II, say it will be “the greatest miracle in the history of the world, second only to the Resurrection?” Why did Heaven say to Elizabeth Kindelmann of Hungary…

…the Spirit of Pentecost will flood the earth with his power and a great miracle will gain the attention of all humanity. This will be the effect of grace of the Flame of Love… which is Jesus Christ himself… something like this has not happened since the Word became flesh. Satan’s blindness means the universal triumph of My divine Heart, the liberation of souls, and the opening of the way to salvation to its fullest extent. —Jesus to Elizabeth Kindelmann, The Flame of Love, p. 61, 38, 61; 233; from Elizabeth Kindelmann’s diary; 1962; Imprimatur by Archbishop Charles Chaput

All this sounds rather extraordinary, epochal in fact. And it will be, because what God is about to do will, at last, bring to fulfillment the words we have been praying for 2000 years: “Thy Kingdom come, Thy will be done on earth as it is in Heaven.” (Matt 6:10)

Read how to begin Preparing for the Era of Peace at The Now Word.