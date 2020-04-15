Scripture – How Slow to Believe!

Oh, how foolish you are! How slow of heart to believe all that the prophets spoke! (Today’s Gospel)

Do these words, spoken by Jesus on the road to Emmaus, apply to us today? Have we, His Church, likewise been slow to believe all that Our Lord and Lady have said through various prophets, seers, and visionaries throughout the centuries?

But how do we know what is of God, and what isn’t? The role of Countdown to the Kingdom is not to “declare” this or that seer as authentic or not (see our Disclaimer on the homepage). That is the role, ultimately, of the Magisterium. Rather, we have gathered various voices from around the world that constitute a “prophetic consensus”, voices that provide consistent themes and a “unity of truth,” even if said through different personalities, vocabularies, and the like.

God has given us the standard of truth in the Public Revelation of Jesus Christ, that deposit of faith that is the basis of Sacred Tradition. Moreover, He has poured out the the “Spirit of truth” on the Church to “guide you all to truth” (John 16:13). Thus, we have the tools, both intellectually and spiritually, to discern the voice of the Good Shepherd in these times. The question is whether we are willing to listen or not…

To read what happened when we the Church listened to the prophets, read When They Listened. To understand what happens when we foolishly ignore the prophets, read Why the World Remains in Pain at The Now Word.

…we need to hear once more the voice of the prophets

who cry out and trouble our conscience.

—POPE FRANCIS, Lenten Message,

January 27th, 2015; vatican.va