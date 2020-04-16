Jennifer – On Refuges

Jennifer is a young American mother and housewife (her last name is withheld at her spiritual director’s request in order to respect the privacy of her husband and family.) She was, perhaps, what one would have called a “typical” Sunday-going Catholic who knew little about her faith and even less about the Bible. She thought at one time that “Sodom and Gomorrah” were two people and that “the Beatitudes” were the name of a rock band. Then, during Communion at Mass one day, Jesus began to audibly speak to her giving messages of love and warning telling her, “My child, you are the extension of My message of Divine Mercy.” Since her messages focus more on the justice that must come to an unrepentant world, they do indeed fill in the latter part of St. Faustina’s message: …before I come as a just Judge, I first open wide the door of My mercy. He who refuses to pass through the door of My mercy must pass through the door of My justice…—Divine Mercy in My Soul, Diary of St. Faustina, n. 1146 One day, the Lord instructed her to present her messages to the Holy Father, Pope John Paul II. Fr. Seraphim Michaelenko, vice-postulator of St. Faustina’s canonization, translated Jennifer’s messages into Polish. She booked a ticket to Rome and, against all odds, found herself and her companions in the inner corridors of the Vatican. She met with Monsignor Pawel Ptasznik, a close friend and collaborator of the Pope and the Polish Secretariat of State for the Vatican. The messages were passed to Cardinal Stanislaw Dziwisz, John Paul II’s personal secretary. In a follow-up meeting, Msgr. Pawel said, “Spread the messages to the world any way you can.” On Refuges The following are a collection of some of the locutions Jennifer audibly received over a period of several years regarding refuges (taken from wordsfromjesus.com . Just recently, Jennifer’s spiritual director has requested that new messages become public again.) Some messages below are stark and sobering, yet consistent with the “prophetic consensus” of other seers in the world and the Scriptures themselves. This first message reveals how the Our Lady’s Immaculate Heart is a refuge—precisely so, because she leads all who have entered the safe haven of her motherly protection to the Harbour of Jesus’ Divine Mercy. Hence, the vast majority of Jennifer’s messages on “refuge” (we haven’t included them all here) refer precisely to that ultimate spiritual refuge, which is the Sacred Heart of Jesus. 9/17/11 8:32 PM — Flee to the Sacred Heart My creation follows the direction of heaven and My angels have been positioned. My mother has been sent, and through her Immaculate love, has drawn seas of her children to the Heart of her Son, Divine Mercy. I am calling My children to flee to My Most Sacred Heart, for it is only there that you will find refuge. 1/20/10 9:35 AM — Your refuge is in Divine Mercy

My Child, I am your Eternity. Each time My Children receive Me in the Eucharist, they come closer to Eternity, for I am Jesus. My Child, I have come to warn My children that the dust of the earth will rise up, and before the wheat takes root in the fields, mankind will be awakened. The earth will shake again and again, for it will echo the pains of labor. I say to you, a woman has the pains of labor because of man’s sin, and the earth is responding according to the depth of man’s sin. Many seek out their places of refuge; I say to you, your refuge is in My Most Sacred Heart. Your refuge is in the Eucharist. Your refuge is in Me, in My Most Divine Mercy. 2/23/07 2:40 PM — Be prepared! My child, Be prepared! Be prepared! Be prepared! Take heed to My words, for as the time begins to close in, the attacks that will be unleashed by Satan will be at unprecedented proportions. Diseases will come forth and culminate My people, and your homes will be a safe haven until My angels guide you to your place of refuge. The days of blackened cities is coming forth. You, My child, have been given a great mission… for the boxcars will come forth: Storm after storm; war will break out, and many will stand before Me. This world will be brought to its knees in the blink of an eye. Now go forth for I am Jesus, and be at peace, for all will be done according to My will.

1/1/11 8:10 PM — The labor pains… My child, I ask My children, where is your refuge? Is your refuge in worldly pleasures or in My Most Sacred Heart? I spoke to My children of the cold that is going to come forth, but I tell you now about the wind that will come forth, and followed, will be fire. The winds will come across the plains of America, and in the heart of this nation will be an earthquake that will divide this country in a greater way. China will send forth its army and Russia will join its enemy to seek to rule over this nation of freedom. In the East where this statue of freedom dwells, the cities will be blackened. In the islands will come forth a mountain that will spring forth disruption in the sea and send forth a wall of water that will cause lands to wash away and a new coastline to form. The seven continents of the world will be at war as the financial collapse will one by one bring nation upon nation to its knees. Following this cold will be a heat at a time when the world should be sleeping in winter’s covering. Listen My children, for it is time to awaken from your slumber, for the wind will appear to be changing from every direction that can only come from the hand of My Father. I call you to this time of mercy. I call you to the Eucharist for I am Jesus. I come to prepare you in warning that time is being wasted and your life is precious.

3/6/11 4:20 PM — Many will be deceived My child, I shall come and remove the barriers… Many will be deceived as the Antichrist brings forth his recipe of deception, as many will be drawn out of desperation and will fall into these wicked hands. I tell you My children to remain true to the Cross for your only refuge will be in Me, for I am Jesus. From East to West, the chaos will spread as the currency from one government to the next will crumble as debts come to be paid. Nations will take over other nations and currency will change. Rivers will rise above their banks as a result of the great shaking of the earth that will raise people from their sleep. Surrender today, for your true home is in heaven. 6/26/03 12:38 PM — Prayer is a refuge There is nothing more peaceful to the soul than prayer. When your life seems out of control and you feel confused, you are witnessing the presence of the evil one. When you see people choosing to kill My innocent ones and many living in sin, you are seeing the power of the evil one… Each day, take time to be with Me. Take time to frequently cleanse your soul… My people, if you only bathed once a month or year, think of the filth on your body. Your soul is the same way, it always needs to be cleansed and nurtured or will not be prepared to meet Me. The devil is trying harder than ever to get as many souls as he can. You must be on guard, My people, and call upon your guardian angels, for they are here to assist you. My child, when this time comes, it will be My angels that will lead you to your place of refuge. You must be ready and prepared, for when these events begin to unfold there will be little time. My people, prepare! Prepare now, for your time, My people, is quickly coming to an end, and this world is about to see its warning. I love all of you and am always with you. Now put the things of this world aside and come walk with Me.

7/10/03 8:15 AM – 7/14/03 3:14 PM — The Warning is near

My child, when you see the sign appear in the sky, all will know that I exist and will see the wounds they have added to My Most Sacred Heart. This world, with its lack of respect for life and lack of respect for the body, is causing My wounds to bleed profusely… My people, your time is now to prepare, because the coming of the Antichrist is near. My people, you are not to even look at the eyes of the Antichrist for his eyes have such power that you may fall for his evil plans… My people, the time is coming when you will need to gather your families and help one another and many of My faithful will be persecuted. You will need to go to your places of refuge and I will provide you with My Heavenly Manna. You must begin now to cleanse and prepare your soul. My people, you will continue to see many devastating storms and earthquakes and this earth will continue to tremble because of man’s sinfulness. Do not continue to ignore My pleas, dear people, for you do not know when it will be your hour of judgment… My child, this period of purification has begun. You are witnessing the separation of family and friends and you will seem confused, but keep your focus on the kingdom and I promise My faithful will be rewarded. The time of great warning is near and you must continue to prepare.

The following vision given to Jennifer echoes the “labor pains” in our Timeline. These are serious messages, not intended to scare people, but to make us realize how gravely mankind has fallen. One hundred thousand babies are aborted in the world each day; pornography is in the home of billions; drug use and human trafficking is rampant; and many cannot even find a clean cup of water while the West grows fat. The words of Ezekiel are worth recalling here: ‘You say, “The Lord’s way is not fair!” Hear now, house of Israel: Is it my way that is unfair? Are not your ways unfair?’ (18:25).

1/30/04, 6:32 PM. — The Vision

“My child, go and write down this vision I give you.”

I am sitting in my kitchen. I can smell the air outside and it seems as though it is late spring or early summer. It has just stopped raining because I can see that everything is wet. Jesus then says to me:

” My child, this is the time when you will be told to go to your place of refuge.”

I now see the sky is gray and looks stormy. The earth has been shaking for quite some time. Further into this vision he is showing me ashes. Jesus then says:

“… for part of this earth will disintegrate like ashes in a fire. Nation upon nation will feel the earth tremble and great fire will come. The earth will be awakened.”

I see a vision of the New York stock exchange and people are running in panic. Jesus then says to me:

“There will be a great interruption in your financial institutions for this world is so full of greed and money and I will wipe away this evil.”

I see in this vision storm after storm and the ocean is in chaos. The waves are so large and homes and towns are washing away. Jesus then says:

“Go forth, My child, and share all that I am telling and showing you for, My people, you do not realize the awakening you will endure.”

Jesus continues this vision. I see buildings lying in pieces and people lying in the street full of rubble. It appears that there has been some kind of bombing or explosion. Jesus then says:

“You are seeing the division between heaven and hell.”

Jesus continues to show me more. I see people lying all over and it is hard to make out who is living and who is dead. Jesus says:

“There will be great disease and famine. My child, this world will no longer be as you have come to know it and yet, through all this destruction, this world is being purified. Tell My people to repent, repent of their sins for so many do not realize the suffering they will endure.”

Jesus then shows me a vision of what appears to be millions of people on their knees. I can see them crying and begging God for forgiveness. Jesus then says to me:

“Tell My people to repent for each and every soul is given a free will. Now is not the hour to think of the world, but to look at the destination of your soul because eternity is forever. The hour is upon you, My people. Now go forth and listen to the Master for I am Jesus.”

5/17/04 9:45 PM — These events will restore mankind

My people, all that I have spoken to you is not to cause fear in your heart. Listen! Listen for I am your Shepherd who calls out to each one of you to repent and live your life more pleasing to Me. These historic times in which you live are to be times embraced with great joy, for each time I come to you with My words I am warning you out of love. These events will purify this earth and restore mankind back to the way I intended it to be. I will come in glorious splendor and claim each one of My faithful. Each time you open your eyes and hearts to My word, to the Gospel message, you are then saying yes to Me and placing the world aside. My love is unending, unconditional—and now it is your free will to accept that love. You are in times of preparation before your time of journey. For some, it will be your eternal journey to your moment of judgment. For some, you will be called to your place of refuge. You must allow My angels to guide you, for this will be a time that you will need to place your full trust in Me.

6/11/04 10:30 AM — Take refuge in an immaculate heart

My people, turn to Me and surrender everything to My will for you. For the times are unfolding [of] what has been foretold to you in Scripture. These messages are to help open your eyes and hearts to what has been spoken through the Gospel message. Your world is not a place of refuge, for your only refuge is in Me. It is I, Jesus, who can bring peace in your heart. Take refuge in a clean and pure soul, for then My love is magnified in you. [Regarding the refuge of an “immaculate heart”, see The Refuge for Our Times]

6/15/04 8:45 AM — My angels will surround you

My people, great fire will soon fall from the sky and those who are walking in the darkness will only see eternal darkness… Trust in Me and My will for you, for many places are being prepared all around this world for My faithful to take refuge in. My angels will surround this place with great protection, but it is important that they are blessed and consecrated to My Most Sacred Heart. [See also this message from Fr. Michel regarding protection from chastisement by fire]

6/22/04 11:15 AM — Pray for your families

My people, Simplify! Simplify! Simplify and prepare now, for the time is soon coming when you will be guided to your place of refuge. Continue to pray for those in your families who are furthest away from Me and be a witness to them, for your prayers are much more powerful than the anger that you speak. Be silent with your anger and stay vigilant in prayer, for prayer is what draws My lost sheep closer to the kingdom. The battle is raging on and each day multiply your prayers and armor yourselves with the protection I have given you. Bind your Rosaries and place protective medals on your families,* most especially your children. The hour is rapidly counting down and the pages in history are about to turn. So, again, I say to you, is your soul prepared to meet Me? For I am the first, the last, the beginning and the end and the judgment of the world will not take precedence over My judgment of your soul. [*See “Protection from Chastisements with Sacramentals” on the Church’s long tradition of giving special precedence to sacramentals such as the St. Benedict medal, Miraculous Medal, Scapular, etc.]

10/12/04 8:50 PM — Refuges are in their final stages

My people, it is I, Jesus, who shed My flesh for all mankind. If you only knew the depth of My suffering, if you only knew the depth of your sins, you would come to understand the depth of My love. Days of darkness are soon to cover this earth.* Days of great sadness are soon to fall upon My people… prepare for this earth will rock, this earth will tremble and many areas that have become the gateway to hell will no longer be. You must fight the battle in order to save your soul, yet you cannot fight this battle alone. You must come to Me, come to the Sacraments! …My people, your only armor is prayer and fasting for, again I say to you, if you would be called today to your moment of judgment are you prepared? I do not send these words to cause fear, for they come to show you just how precious you are to Me. Your only “ticket” to the kingdom is through denying the world and living the Commandments, living the Gospel message. My places of refuge are in the final stages of preparation all around this world. If you are not prepared to let go of the world and go where you are called to be, you will become a victim of the Antichrist. This is the hour to be a testimony to the truth, for so many are living in a false world with eternal consequences. [See the “Prophecy at Rome” that echoes these words]

11/18/04 9:45 PM — Consecrate refuges to the Sacred Heart

My people, the light shall come and fall upon mankind. Each ray of light that shines from My Most Sacred Heart will awaken your soul. The days are coming, for you will see how the earth will respond according to the depth of man’s sins. You will be plagued by disease and insects that will annihilate many areas. You will see fire fall from the sky and areas that have become the harvest of such evil will disintegrate like ashes in a fire. You will see a million man war and the coming of the one who will claim he is Me and bring many to their death. You will be gathered and numbered and denied the right to speak anything that is of Me. You [as in those who are not prepared] will be seduced by his false miracles and many will come and claim they are sent by Me, yet you are being misguided, misled, for they are false prophets who come to claim greater glory and honor. You will witness the fall of one who was chosen to lead and, as this time comes, your financial institutions will come to a halt. Nation will rise up against one another, and yet, through all this destruction, this world is being cleansed of its filth. I will come and weed out those of My chosen sons who have denied their vocation and shine an even greater light into those who remain true to the Cross and are willing to be martyred for speaking the truth, for all of humanity will know that I am the true Messiah. All of mankind will see the wounds he has added to My Most Sacred Heart. This world will not rest until mankind is restored back to the way I intended it to be. You must not step ahead of your Master for all will be held accountable at their hour of judgment. My places of refuge are being prepared all around this world and it is important that they are consecrated to My Most Sacred Heart.

12/5/04 6:45 PM — Remain focused on your mission

My people, take heed to the state of the world. Take heed to the evil that lingers around you for it will become personified [ie. in the Antichrist]. The hour has come, and the world will soon be awakened. Man-made structures will soon come tumbling as the roar of the lion intensifies. If you are in state of grace do not fear. My angels will come and assist you to your place of refuge. My hand is upon all those who remain true to the Cross and remain focused on the mission they have been sent to do.

7/14/04 3:15 PM — Refuge from the Antichrist

The time is soon coming, it is rapidly approaching, for My places of refuge are in the stages of being prepared at the hands of My faithful. My people, My angels will come and guide you to your places of refuge where you will be sheltered from the storms and the forces of the Antichrist and this one world government… Be prepared My people, for when My angels come, you do not want to turn away. You will be given one opportunity when this hour comes to trust in Me and My Will for you, for that is why I have told you to begin to take heed now. Begin to prepare today, for [in] what appears to be days of calmness, darkness lingers.

6/24/05 8:30 PM — A remnant will remain

My people, it is time to repent, it is time to turn away from the world, for the world is not going to grant your soul eternal salvation. My people, what appears to be a time of calmness is truly a time when the division is multiplying. Gather your families, repent, and multiply your time in prayer. The dividing line is being drawn, and as this time of warning draws near, you will see those who choose darkness and those who choose light, My light, for I am Jesus. Consecrate your families to My Most Sacred Heart. Bring to My altar of mercy all that consumes your heart for I will never abandon you. You are precious children formed in My image and likeness. When the world turns against you and persecutes you, remember mankind turned against Me first, for I am Jesus the Savior of the world… My places of refuge have been prepared all around this world and yet only a small remnant will remain, for so many will be called to their hour of judgment.

10/21/05 11:35 PM — Your prayers are your shelter

My people, My words are not words of illusion, they are words of love. Be open to My love, be open to My mercy, for I am Jesus. Speak the truth and the truth shall set you free. Be humble and loving children and be attentive to the signs around you. My words are given out of complete love, not anger, for My love is complete, My love is full… This is truly your hour of mercy. This is truly a time when you must reach out by your witnessing and example to those who have turned away from Me. Your prayers are your shelter from the storms around you. They will give you much protection. I pour My graces out upon all who seek Me. Pray for your lost brothers and sisters, for you have a great responsibility to pray and offer up Chaplets of My Most Divine Mercy for those who have wandered into the darkness. I warn you not to take refuge in the ways of the world, rather, take refuge in My Most Sacred Heart. All will come to know the fullness of My mercy, for streams of light will pour forth from the heavens, and in the blink of an eye, all will come to a halt and the state of your soul will be revealed to awaken you to the mercy and love of your Creator. In the midst of great chaos, you will witness the fullness of My infinite love for you. Repent! Repent today, dear children, for mountains that have been sleeping will soon awaken, even those below the sea. From the west will pour forth great ash and from the east a great wall of water. Pray, pray dear children that this does not come forth in the midst of winter. Your diseases will multiply for, as I have told you, the earth is responding to the depth of mans sins. Storm after storm will continue to come forth. Be at peace for you shall not fear if you have taken heed to the state of your soul. The great fountain of My mercy is pouring forth, more at this time than ever before, for time is truly at hand.

Now go forth for I am Jesus, and be at peace, for My mercy and justice will prevail.