Simona – Jesus, the God Beggar

Our Lady of Zaro to on April 8th, 2021:

I saw Mother: she was dressed all in white; on her head she had a delicate white veil studded with gold dots and the crown of a queen, on her shoulders a large white mantle with golden edges; the mantle was being held open by many angels. In her right hand Mother had a scepter and in her left a long Holy Rosary that went down to her bare feet, which were placed on the globe. Mother’s dress was white with golden edges and she had a gold belt around her waist. May Jesus Christ be praised…

My dear children, I come to you to bring you love and peace, to take you by the hand and lead you to my Son Jesus. He loves you and awaits you with open arms; He is knocking on the door of your hearts — as a poor man waits for alms, so He waits for a sign of love from you. As a beggar waits with outstretched hand, so He waits for you to stretch out your hand towards Him, allowing yourselves to be taken by the hand and to let yourselves be guided. My children, for how much longer will you persist in walking without Him?

My children, there is no love without Jesus, there is no grace, there is no peace: only in Him can you find true joy. I love you, my children: the Lord is waiting for you to take a step towards Him, He is waiting for you to give Him your hand; He is waiting for you with open arms, but if you my children do not take this step, if you do not invite Him to be part of your lives, He cannot enter into you, cannot change and fill your hearts. Children, the Lord does not enter your life with violence: He waits for you to invite Him to be part of it. I love you, my children, and I ask you to open the doors of your hearts, of your lives to the Lord, and to let yourselves be filled with every grace and blessing. Now I give you my holy blessing. Thank you for having hastened to me.

Oh Lord Jesus, how humble you are!

You love as a madman would love… and yet,

we are the ones who are mad for not accepting your love.

Jesus, I open my heart to You. Jesus, I welcome You.

Jesus, I trust in You.

I am the true beggar, in constant need of your mercy,

your strength,

your wisdom,

your love.