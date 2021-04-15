Pedro – Few Will Remain in the Faith!

Our Lady Queen of Peace to on April 13th, 2021:

Dear children, you belong to the Lord and Him alone should you follow and serve. Give the best of yourselves to the mission entrusted to you. My Lord expects much from you. You are living in a time of great spiritual confusion. Be attentive. Do not allow anything or anyone to distance you from the truth. Bend your knees in prayer. You are heading for a future where few will remain firm in the faith. The mire of false doctrines will spread everywhere and many will depart from the truth. I suffer because of what comes to you. Whatever happens, stay with Jesus. In Him is your hope and salvation. Onward without fear! This is the message that I give you in the name of the Most Holy Trinity. Thank you for having allowed me to gather you here once more. I bless you in the name of the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit. Amen. Be at peace.

Dear children, bend your knees in prayer for the Church of my Jesus. The wolves will act to distance you from the true shepherd, but the masks will fall. The truth will win. Stay with Jesus. Take care of your spiritual life. Everything that is false will fall to the ground. Give me your hands and I will walk with you. Seek strength in the power of prayer, in the Gospel and in the Eucharist. Courage! Your walk will be full of obstacles, but those who remain faithful until the end will be victorious. Onward in defense of the truth. This is the message that I give you in the name of the Most Holy Trinity. Thank you for having allowed me to gather you here once more. I bless you in the name of the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit. Amen. Be at peace.