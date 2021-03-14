Simona – The Strong Weapon Against Evil

Our Lady of Zaro to on March 8th, 2021:

I saw Mother; she was dressed all in white and on her chest was a heart of roses, on her head the crown of twelve stars and a delicate white veil. Mother had her arms open in a sign of welcome, her feet were bare and placed on the world. Mother’s eyes were full of tears, but she had a sweet smile. May Jesus Christ be praised…

My dear children, I love you. Children, this is a time of great graces, but also a time of trials and sacrifice; strengthen yourselves, my children, with prayer, with the sacraments and with Eucharistic adoration. Pray, my children, pray: prayer is a strong weapon against evil. My children, hard times await you, but do not fear: I am with you, I walk with you, I support you in every step you take and, when the road becomes difficult, I am there ready to take you in my arms and to continue the journey, holding you tightly to the my heart. All this, only if you want it, if you abandon yourselves to the Lord’s will, if you let yourselves be guided by his love.

My children, I love you and I strongly ask you to pray, not to stray from my Immaculate Heart, so that I might protect you and lead you by the hand to the Lord. Remember, my children, there is no sin that is not forgiven with the Sacrament of Reconciliation. I love you, children, and I want to see you all saved in the Father’s house. Now I give you my holy blessing. Thank you for having hastened to me.

