Scripture – He Sent Them Messengers

Early and often did the Lord, the God of their fathers,

send his messengers to them,

for He had compassion on His people and His dwelling place.

But they mocked the messengers of God,

despised His warnings, and scoffed at His prophets,

until the anger of the Lord against His people was so inflamed

that there was no remedy.

—Today’s First Reading from 2 Chronicles 36

For God did not send his Son into the world to condemn the world,

but that the world might be saved through Him.

…And this is the verdict,

that the light came into the world,

but people preferred darkness to light,

because their works were evil.

—Today’s Gospel from John 3