The Five Messages of Medjugorje

The messages of Medjugorje are a call to Conversion, conversion back to God. Our Lady gives us five stones or weapons, which we can use to overcome the power and influence of evil and sin in our lives. This is the “Message of Medjugorje.” Our Lady’s purpose for coming to Earth is to guide each one of us back to her Son Jesus. She does this by leading us, step by step, toward a life of holiness through the hundreds of messages she has given to the world through the visionaries in Medjugorje. The time for decision is NOW. Our Lady’s call is URGENT. We must open our hearts and begin to change our lives starting today, starting now.

The times are changing rapidly. On March 18, 2020, Our Lady informed the visionary, Mirjana, during the apparition that she will no longer appear to her on the 2nd of each month. Our Lady said in the past that there would come a time when many would pine for the times of her messages and lament that we hadn’t lived them.

To read many of the messages and learn more about Medjugorje apparitions, click here. Also see the best-selling books on Medjugorje: OF MEN AND MARY: How Six Men Won the Greatest Battle of Their Lives and FULL OF GRACE: Miraculous Stories of Healing and Conversion through Mary’s Intercession.

Prayer

Prayer is the centre of Our Lady’s plan and is the most frequent message in Medjugorje.

Today also I am calling you to prayer. You know, dear children, that God grants special graces in prayer… I call you, dear children, to prayer with the heart. (April 25, 1987)

To pray with the heart is to pray with love, trust, abandonment, and concentration. Prayer heals human souls Prayer heals the history of sin. Without prayer, we cannot have an experience of God.

Without unceasing prayer, you cannot experience the beauty and greatness of the grace which God is offering you. (February 25, 1989)

Our Lady’s recommended prayers:

In the beginning, following an old Croatian tradition, Our Lady asked for the daily praying of: The Creed, followed by Seven Our Fathers, Hail Mary’s, and Glory Be’s.

Later, Our Lady recommended praying the Rosary. First, Our Lady asked us to pray 5 decades, then 10.

Everybody should pray. Our Lady says: “May prayer reign in the whole world.” (August 25, 1989) Through prayer, we will defeat Satan’s power, and obtain peace and salvation for our souls.

You know that I love you and am coming here out of love, so I could show you the path of peace and salvation for your souls I want you to listen to me and not permit Satan to seduce you. Dear children, Satan is strong enough! Therefore, I ask you to dedicate your prayers so that those who are under his influence may be saved. Give witness by your life, sacrifice your lives for the salvation of the world… Therefore, little children, do not be afraid. If you pray, Satan cannot injure you, not even a little, because you are God’s children and He is watching over you. Pray, and let the Rosary always be in your hands as a sign to Satan that you belong to me. (February 25, 1989)

The power of Satan is destroyed by prayer and he cannot harm us if we pray. No Christian should be afraid of the future unless he does not pray. If he does not pray, is he a Chris-tian? If we do not pray, we are naturally blind to many things and cannot tell right from wrong. We lose our center and our balance.

Fasting

In the Old Testament and in the New Testament, there are many examples of fasting. Jesus fasted frequently. According to Tradition, fasting is encouraged especially in times of great temptation or severe trials. Certain devils, “can be cast out in no other way except by prayer and fasting,” said Jesus. (Mark 9:29)

Fasting is essential in order to achieve spiritual freedom. Through fasting, we are better able to listen to God and others and to perceive them more clearly. If, through fasting, we achieve that freedom, we will be more aware of many things. When we fast, many fears and worries fade away. We become more open to our families and to the people with whom we live and work. Our Lady asks us to fast twice a week:

Fast strictly on Wednesdays and Fridays. (August 14, 1984)

She asks us to accept this difficult message “.…with a firm will.” She asks us to “Persevere in … fasting.” (June 25, 1982)

The best fast is on bread and water. Through fasting and prayer one can stop wars, one can suspend the natural laws of nature. Works of charity cannot replace fasting… Everyone except the sick has to fast. (July 21, 1982)

We have to realize the power of fasting. Fasting means to make a sacrifice to God, to offer not only our prayers, but also to make our whole being participate in sacrifice. We should fast with love, for a special intention, and to purify ourselves and the world. We should fast because we love God and want to be soldiers that offer our bodies in the battle against evil.

Daily Reading of the Bible

Usually, Our Lady comes to the visionaries happy and joyful. On one occasion, while talking about the Bible, She was crying. Our Lady said: “You have forgotten the Bible.“

The Bible is a book different from any other on Earth. Vatican II says that all the canonical books of the Bible were, “…written under the inspiration of the Holy Spirit, they have God as their author.” (Dogmatic Constitution on Devine Revelation) This means that no other book can be compared to this book. That is why Our Lady asks us to separate THE BOOK from the other human books on the shelves. There is no writing, even from a saint or inspired author, that can be compared to the Bible. That is why we are asked to place the Bible in a visible place in our homes.

Dear children, today I call you to read the Bible everyday in your homes and let it be in a visible place so as always to encourage you to read it and pray. (October 18, 1984)

It is very rare to hear Our Lady say, “you must”. She “desires,” “calls,” etc., but on one occasion, she used a very strong Croatian verb that means “must.”

Every family must pray family prayers and read the Bible. (February 14, 1985)

Confession

Our Lady asks for monthly Confession. From the very first days of the apparitions, Our Lady spoke about Confession:

Make your peace with God and among yourselves. For that, it is necessary to believe, to pray, to fast, and to go to confession. (June 26, 1981)

Pray, pray! It is necessary to believe firmly, to go to Confession regularly, and, likewise, to receive Holy Communion. It is the only salvation. (February 10, 1982)

Whoever has done very much evil during his life can go straight to heaven if he confesses, is sorry for what he has done, and receives Communion at the end of his life. (July 24, 1982)

The Western Church (United States) has disregarded confession and its importance. Our Lady said:

Monthly Confession will be a remedy for the Church in the West. One must convey this message to the West. (August 6, 1982)

Pilgrims who come to Medjugorje are always impressed by the number of people waiting for Confession and the number of priests hearing Confession. Many priests have had extra-ordinary experiences during confessions in Medjugorje. About a particular feast day, Our Lady said:

The priests who will hear confessions will have great joy on that day! (August, 1984)

Confession should not be a habit that would “make sinning easy.” Vicka says to every group of pilgrims, “Confession is something that has to make a new human being out of you. Our Lady does not want you to think that Confession will free you from sin and allow you to continue the same life after that. No, Confession is a call to transformation. You must become a new person!” Our Lady explained the same idea to Jelena, who received locutions from Our Lady in the early days of the apparitions:

Do not go to Confession through habit, to remain the same after that. No, it is not good. Confession should give an impulse to your faith. It should stimulate you and bring you closer to Jesus. If Confession does not mean anything for you, really, you will be converted with great difficulty. (November 7, 1983)

From the Catholic Catechism:

The whole power of the Sacrament of Penance consists in restoring us to God’s grace and joining us with him in an intimate friendship… Indeed the Sacrament of Reconciliation with God brings about a true “spiritual resurrection,” restoration of the dignity and blessings of the life of the children of God, of which the most precious is friendship with God. (Paragraph 1468)

The Eucharist

Our Lady recommends Sunday Mass, and when possible, daily Mass. It has been reported by the visionaries that Our Lady has cried when speaking of the Eucharist and the Mass. She said:

You do not celebrate the Eucharist as you should. If you would know what grace and what gifts you receive, you would prepare yourselves for it each day for an hour at least. (1985)

The evening Mass in Medjugorje is the most important moment of the day because Our Lady is present and she gives us her Son in a special way. The Mass is more important than any of Our Lady’s apparitions. The visionary Marija said that if she had to choose between the Eucharist and the apparition, she would choose the Eucharist. Our Lady said:

The evening Mass must be kept permanently. (October 6, 1981)

She also asked that the prayer to the Holy Spirit always be said before Mass. Our Lady wants to see the Holy Mass as “the highest form of prayer” and “the center of our lives” (according to Marija). The visionary Vicka also says that the Blessed Mother sees the Mass as “the most important and the most holy moment in our lives. We have to be prepared and pure to receive Jesus with great respect. Our Lady is crying because people do not have enough respect toward the Eucharist. The Mother of God wants us to realize the extreme beauty of the mystery of the Mass. She has said:

There are many of you who have sensed the beauty of the Holy Mass… Jesus gives you His graces in the Mass.” (April 3, 1986) “Let the Holy Mass be your life. (April 25, 1988)

This means that the sacrifice and resurrection of Christ must become our life, together with the hope of His Second Coming. During Mass, we receive the Living Christ and in Him we receive the whole mystery of our salvation that must transform and transfigure us. The Holy Mass is the perfect expression of the mystery of Christ in which we can fully participate in His life. Our Lady has said:

Mass is the greatest prayer of God. You will never be able to understand its greatness. That is why you must be perfect and humble at Mass, and you should prepare yourselves for it. (1983)

Our Lady wants us to be full of joy and hope during Mass and to make an effort so that this moment will “be an experience of God.” Surrender to Jesus and the Holy Spirit is a very important part of the messages because it is the only path to holiness. To be open to the Holy Spirit in the sacraments is the way we are going to be sanctified. In this way, Our Lady will obtain for us, the grace to become her witnesses in the world to fulfil the plan of God and her plan. Our Lady has said:

Open your hearts to the Holy Spirit. Especially during these days, the Holy Spirit is working through you. Open your hearts and surrender your life to Jesus so that He works through your hearts. (May 23, 1985)