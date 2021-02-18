Valeria – The Ancient Serpent is Using Falsehood

“Jesus, who died to rise again” to February 17th, 2021:

Dear little children, [when] your Jesus starts living among people, He is not always welcome: on the contrary, He is often mocked and scorned, but He does not love His children less because of it. I am telling you this so that you would be able to understand that in the times to come, you should not love your brothers and sisters any less because they do not show themselves to be such [brothers and sisters] towards you. Goodness, charity and love often do not go hand in hand on earth. I tell you to love your enemies if you want to testify to My love. I always showed those who sought to mock Me that My Father sent Me among you in order to make true love known to you. The times in which you are living are certainly not the best and it is precisely for this reason that you will need to show that where there is love, there will also be peace. Be gracious to everyone, help those who need you, do not allow your distraction to make you avoid good and do evil. Be perfect just as He who sent Me is perfect. Always love and do not hate, [otherwise] you will know frustration and bitterness. You know full well that My end was to be death on the Cross but, My children, you will know My love if you are ready to embrace the cross as soon as it appears to you.

The ancient serpent is today still using falsehood in order to make you fall into his snares. Be shrewd; in temptation turn immediately to prayer, entrust your problems to My and your Mother, be at peace and be assured that close to us you will always be safe. Patiently bear with those who do not show love to you, and your reward will be the beatific vision in Heaven.