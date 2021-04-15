Valeria – There Really is Little Time Left

“Mary, Sorrowful Mother” to on April 14th, 2021:

My dearly beloved little children, hold tightly to me, otherwise the “other one” will take your souls. My protection is for all of you; I am your true and only mother. Do not turn away from me even for an instant — only with me are you in safety.* My children, he [the Devil] is doing damage, but unfortunately too many of your brothers and sisters do not understand and cannot conceive of the temptations. I tell you to pray, because there really is little time left for you; I love you too much to leave you in his diabolical hands.

Be strong; do not depart from the Unique Food of the Eucharist which keeps you alive. Speak clearly: either God or Satan — you will find no other choices. My Son awaits you in his kingdom, but you seem not to understand. Realize that there are only two choices: the devil is drawing everyone towards himself, and you, my poor children, do not realize how enormous his lies are. Do not depart from Me: ask me to intercede for you, for your families, for your priests. Do not abandon the true Church: prostrate yourselves at the feet of Jesus and pray that He would shorten his time, otherwise there will no longer be salvation for many of you. It is your Mother, full of bitter [pain] in her heart, who is speaking to you; help me, those of you who love to follow my advice. I need you: pray and fast, because these times are truly untenable; pray, pray, pray. I bless you: cling to me and I will sustain you, you will not fall into hell. I love you, I clasp you to my heart; I will not leave you in the hands of Satan.

* My Mother is Noah’s Ark… —The Flame of Love, p. 109; Imprimatur from Archbishop Charles Chaput

* My Immaculate Heart will be your refuge and the way that will lead you to God. —Our Lady of Fatima, June 13, 1917, The Revelation of the Two Hearts in Modern Times, —Our Lady of Fatima, June 13, 1917, The Revelation of the Two Hearts in Modern Times, www.ewtn.com

