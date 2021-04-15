Luz – Look at Yourself in Truth

Our Lady to on April 12th, 2021:

Beloved children of My Immaculate Heart, I bless you. My Immaculate Heart longs to keep you within, to protect you… You must look at yourselves: you must examine yourselves so that you become aware that conversion is what will keep you firm in the Faith. Looking at yourselves without dissimulation; being transparent with yourselves will lead you to live in “spirit and truth” (Jn. 4:23), more attached to the Divine and further away from what is worldly.



Beloved children: You are living in these dangerous times when evil is spreading its poison, without the poison causing you to die immediately, but slowly. The suffering of the People of God brings joy to evil and therefore, children, you must prepare yourselves so that you would not fall at the moment of temptation. You are being silenced immediately, for global power does not accept criticism, nor that the Truth reaches you. Pay attention to the language that all the governments are using to address the peoples; in this way, by means of this uniformity, those who are faithful to my Son will be made to suffer. Do not fear, my Son will not forsake you, the Angelic Choirs will help you and this Mother will intercede for you.



Work and act according to the true Magisterium of the Church, so that you would not depart from Eternal Salvation by working and acting outside of the Divine Will. Pray, meditate and keep inner silence; it is necessary for you to distance yourselves from the deafening noise of daily life. You must endeavor to learn to become silent internally: this is urgent in order for you to see clearly, think correctly, and act with prudence. The sea of human will is being stirred up by evil and the People of my Son must be prudent. Raise the banner of fidelity to the Holy Trinity, lift up your personal faith and participate in communal faith so that, united in my Son, you might protect one another. The battle is increasing: evil wants to make good disappear and is therefore wreaking havoc on the People of My Son. Beloved children of My Immaculate Heart:



Pray for Central America: it will be shaken forcefully.



Pray, pray: the economy will fall and the peoples will rise up against the rulers.



Pray, pray: volcanoes are becoming active and will block the light of the sun on earth.



Pray, pray: the Church of My Son will enter into strife.



These are hard times for the People of My Son; it is precisely in these moments that the good child of this Mother is a good disciple and does not become separated from the Cross of Glory. Beloved children of my Immaculate Heart, it is necessary that you strengthen your immune system — the plague is advancing mercilessly. Use the mugwort plant as an infusion at this time.



I bless you with My Immaculate Heart. I am with you, you are not alone.



Hail Mary most pure, conceived without sin

