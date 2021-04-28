Valeria – You Have Me

“Your Heavenly Mother” to on April 28th, 2021:

My little children, as a mother teaches her little one to take her first steps, so I your Mother invite you to give me your hand so that I can guide you. Walking together you will feel surer of your steps; only by entrusting yourselves to my care can you be sure of arriving at the right destination.

Do not be like so many of your brothers and sisters who are dying from fear in these times and are seized by total insecurity at every step. You have me: you are safe. My way is safe and leads you to the merciful heart of Jesus. Only if He forgives you can you cross the threshold that will open up for you, thus throwing the gates of Paradise open wide. Walk calmly, turn to me in every uncertain situation and I will resolve it for you.

I know full well the times in which you are living, therefore nobody can give you certainty more than I can; I love you and am happy to point out the right direction for you. Have no fear: pray and get others to pray, assuring your brothers and sisters that prayer is the medicine that heals every ill, whether physical or spiritual. Do not neglect the daily Food in the certainty that, with the Eucharist, you are nourishing yourselves with Jesus. These times will pass quickly, but the life awaiting you will never pass. Believe my words: only my Son [and] the Paraclete can heal all your wounds, all your pain, all your concerns.

I bless you, my little children, be calm and happy in this life because soon we will be with you.