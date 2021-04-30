Pedro – I Know You by Name

Our Lady Queen of Peace to Pedro Regis on April 29th, 2021:

Dear children, I have come from Heaven to lead you to My Son Jesus. I know each one of you by name and I ask you to keep the flame of your faith alight. [1]“In our days, when in vast areas of the world the faith is in danger of dying out like a flame which no longer has fuel, the overriding priority is to make God present in this world and to show men and women the way to God. Not just any god, but the God who spoke on Sinai; to that God whose face we recognize in a love which presses “to the end” (cf. Jn 13:1)—in Jesus Christ, crucified and risen. The real problem at this moment of our history is that God is disappearing from the human horizon, and, with the dimming of the light which comes from God, humanity is losing its bearings, with increasingly evident destructive effects.” —Letter of His Holiness Pope Benedict XVI to All the Bishops of the World, March 10, 2009 Do not be discouraged. Nothing is lost. Believe firmly in the Power of God. My Lord will wipe away your tears and you will see the Mighty Hand of God in action. Be meek and humble of heart. You will yet see horrors on Earth, but men and women of faith will be protected. Accept My Appeals, for I wish to make you great in faith. Seek strength in the Gospel and the Eucharist. I love you and will always be close to you. Onward in defense of the truth. This is the message that I give you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity. Thank you for having allowed Me to gather you here once more. I bless you in the name of the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit. Amen. Be at peace.

Footnotes

