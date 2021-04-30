Pedro – I Know You by Name

Our Lady Queen of Peace to on April 29th, 2021:

Dear children, I have come from Heaven to lead you to My Son Jesus. I know each one of you by name and I ask you to keep the flame of your faith alight. Do not be discouraged. Nothing is lost. Believe firmly in the Power of God. My Lord will wipe away your tears and you will see the Mighty Hand of God in action. Be meek and humble of heart. You will yet see horrors on Earth, but men and women of faith will be protected. Accept My Appeals, for I wish to make you great in faith. Seek strength in the Gospel and the Eucharist. I love you and will always be close to you. Onward in defense of the truth. This is the message that I give you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity. Thank you for having allowed Me to gather you here once more. I bless you in the name of the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit. Amen. Be at peace.