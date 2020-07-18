Virginie – The Triumph and Coming Kingdom

The French visionary Virginie is a Catholic mother and grandmother whose mystical communications began in 1994. Two volumes of her spiritual journal entitled Les Secrets du Roi (The Secrets of the King) have been published by Résiac in France, with a third volume currently in preparation; her books contain messages from Jesus, Mary and French saints of the past as well as a large number of theologically dense symbolic visions. The movement associated with Virginie , the Alliance des Coeurs Unis (Alliance/Covenant of the United Hearts) for the spiritual renewal of France and the Church, is actively supported by Mgr Marc Aillet, bishop of Bayonne. As with many other contemporary seers, a central element in the spirituality of her messages is Consecration to the United Hearts of Jesus and Mary in accord with a French tradition dating back to the 17th century with St François de Sales, St Jean Eudes and St Louis-Marie Grignion de Montfort. This notion of the essential unity of the Hearts of Jesus and Our Lady, present from Christ’s virginal conception and sealed on Calvary, was further developed by Pope John Paul II in his teaching on the “Alliance of Hearts – of the Son and of the Mother, of the Mother and the Son” (Angelus address, September 15, 1985).

September 14, 2011 (Feast of the Elevation of the Holy Cross):

Jesus: “[…] My Holy Mother preceded me in the world, so that Salvation might be offered to you. She was present standing at the foot of the Cross, offering Her Fiat through Her Heart pierced by pain, in order to join with the Holy and Perfect Sacrifice of my immolated Sacred Heart. My Mother is still present by your side when your crosses appear. Entrust her with your “yes”: She is the Mediatrix of all Graces.”

March 23, 2012:

“Divine Royalty … will triumph at the time chosen by God, re-establishing the Kingdom of the Divine Will in the world.”

April 6, 2013 (following disturbing visions that appear to concern the Church, Virginie asks the Lord for enlightenment about Luciferian infiltration):

“Then the vision opens up for me: I see the throne of Peter in white marble, and grabbing onto this seat, a hairy hand with black nails, hangs onto it. […] This hand, even if it indeed is the hand of a prelate, certainly corresponds symbolically to the hold that evil (God’s ape) seeks to have over the governance of the Church of Christ. In the end it is only a hand.[…]”

August 22, 2013 (Feast of Mary, Immaculate Queen of the Universe):

Jesus: “Behold My Mother… The Immaculate Conception, the All-humble Servant of the Lord…in the Triumph of the Glory of God. He wished it to be so from all Eternity: Daughter, Spouse and Mother of the Divinity : Mary Queen of the Universe. The Triumph of the Immaculate Heart of Mary will make the Kingdom of God come down to earth… and all the powers will bow and acknowledge the Unity and Royalty of Our two United Holy Hearts.”

February 10, 2014:

Jesus: “I am the Lord God Sabaoth who is raising his armies… This is the time of the great gathering… The gathering of My prophets. My Mother will lead you to the Cenacle like My apostles. The Cenacle will be your catacombs, where the Holy Spirit will visit you and teach you all things… Behold, I make all things new.”

August 25, 2014:

Our Lady: “My child, if men were aware of the threat hanging over their lives, they would come to beseech me on their knees… Prayer and penance can still stave off the danger. […] The Cup of Divine wrath is already overflowing and you owe your present survival solely to the Infinite Mercy of your God thrice-holy, who grants you a little – but a very little time longer for the conversion of sinners. Pray, pray much, my children! Then when the moment comes, you will know to turn to me, I will be there.”

February 10, 2015. Visit to St Peter’s Necropolis, Rome:

Jesus: “[…] the servant cannot be greater than the Master. My Church has no path other than to follow Me to Golgotha. For this she will know betrayal, and her Passion will lead her to her Resurrection. Do not weep, My child… All this must happen. The martyrdom of My Church will lead her to her Resurrection, to her Triumph! But I need each one of you.”