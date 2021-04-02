Angela – Pray for My Beloved Church

Our Lady of Zaro to on March 26th, 2021:

This afternoon Mother appeared as the Queen and Mother of all Peoples. Mother was bathed in a great light; she was wearing a pink dress and was wrapped in a large blue-green mantle. The same mantle also covered her head. She had her hands folded in prayer, and in her hands she had a long white rosary, as if made of light. Her feet were bare and were placed on the world. The world was enveloped by a great gray cloud. May Jesus Christ be praised…

Dear children, here I am once again among you by God’s immense mercy. Children, today I again come to ask you for prayer — prayer for my beloved Church and for this increasingly confused and disheartened world. Children, do not worry about the fate that awaits you; I am close to you and I always protect you. Pray and do penance; pray that your sufferings would help to convert those who have turned away from God. Pray for the conversion of humanity; multiply prayer Cenacles; let me enter your homes. Learn to offer every moment of your day to God: do not depart from His love. Children, my Son gave his life for each one of you, and He did so out of love. I was there at the foot of the Cross and I experienced all His pain. His face was disfigured with blood; I heard the groans of His agony and His final breath.

Please children, do not deny Jesus: do not give in to temptations, stay with me beneath the Cross. Love your cross and carry it with love, just as my and your Jesus did. Children, may this time of Lent be a moment of reflection and grace for each of you. Please children, return to God and convert.

Then Mother asked me to pray with her; after praying I commended to her all those who had entrusted themselves to my prayers, and finally she blessed everyone.

In the name of the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit. Amen.