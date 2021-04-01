Pedro – Be Faithful to the True Magisterium

Our Lady Queen of Peace to on March 30th, 2021:

Dear children, I am your Sorrowful Mother and I have come from Heaven to lead you to my Son Jesus. Intensify your prayers. You are living in a time of great spiritual confusion and only those who pray will bear able to bear the weight of the trials that will come. Give me your hands! I want to help you, but I need your sincere and courageous “Yes”. Repent and seek the Mercy of my Son Jesus. Approach the confessional and be filled with God’s Love: in confession is the cure for your ills. You will yet see horrors on Earth. Seek strength in the Gospel and in the Eucharist. You are heading towards a future of great division and confusion. Only those faithful to the true Magisterium of the Church of my Jesus will remain standing. Be attentive. This is the message that I give you in the name of the Most Holy Trinity. Thank you for having allowed Me to gather you here once more. I bless you in the name of the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit. Amen. Be at peace.