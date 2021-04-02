Pedro – Value the Eucharist

Our Lady Queen of Peace to on Holy

Dear children, courage! You are not alone. The Eternal Word of the Father who became man is very near to you. The Ministers of God, consecrated for a great mission, by means of their anointed hands, through the Mercy of My Jesus, bring to you My Son Jesus in Body, Blood, Soul and Divinity in the Eucharist. Rejoice in the Lord. My Jesus loves you. Love Him. He offers you the Precious Food without which you cannot grow in the spiritual life. Value the Eucharist. Love and pray for priests. The enemy’s plan is to distance you from the truth and make you indifferent to the presence of my Jesus in the Eucharist. Be attentive. In everything, God first. Onward! My Jesus awaits you in the Eucharist with immense love. Your victory is in the Eucharist. This is the message that I give you in the name of the Most Holy Trinity. Thank you for having allowed Me to meet you here once more. I bless you in the name of the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit. Amen. Be at peace.